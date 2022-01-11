Police arrest PB man in arson of estranged wife’s home

A Poplar Bluff man is in jail on arson charges after he allegedly tried to burn down his estranged wife’s home, and then returned to the property while law enforcement responded to the fire. 44-year-old Tommy Rouse Sr. is charged with first-degree arson in relation to a fire that took place Friday on Wallace Street. Poplar Bluff Police Patrolman Zachary Tubb responded at 8:20 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 1600 block of Wallace Street in reference to an alleged arson. Upon arrival, Tubb contacted Poplar Bluff Fire Department Battalion Chief Stacy Harmon, who explained a suspicious fire was located at the rear of the residence. Two occupants were inside during the fire. Officers said they spoke with the two tenants, a woman and her son. The woman said she went into the bedroom to go to sleep, but once she turned out the lights, she saw flames outside her bedroom window. Her son went outside and extinguished the fire. Witnesses later reported Rouse Sr. was seen around 10:40 p.m. and smelled of gasoline, before changing his clothing. Rouse Sr. allegedly made death threats against the woman in the previous week. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

