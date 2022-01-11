Republican MO lawmaker chairing committee that will focus on helping cities with recruiting and retaining workers

A Missouri lawmaker says too many state legislators don’t believe taxes ever need to be raised. State Representative Bill Faulkner says that is not practical for cities that have difficulty recruiting and retaining good workers. Faulkner is chairing the state House Local Government Committee.

Falkner says when he was the mayor of St. Joseph, he often felt that the city government simply served as a training ground to employees who left to take higher pay positions in the private sector.

