Saturday is the deadline for Missourians to get enrolled in the Health Insurance Marketplace

The deadline is Saturday for Missourians to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace. Anyone can sign up for health coverage in the marketplace. Iva Shepherd, with the Missouri Primary Care Association, says a new effort called Show Me Coverage provides free enrollment help to Missourians.

She says more people are enrolling this year due to the demand, an increase in plans, and a federal effort to make insurance more affordable. For more information, go to ShowMeCoverage.org or get in touch with a federally-qualified health center in your area.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!