State Releases December 2021 General Revenue Report

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for December 2021 increased 31.9 percent compared to those for December 2020, from $904.3 million last year to $1.19 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2022 fiscal year-to-date increased 4.7 percent compared to December 2020, from $5.44 billion last year to $5.70 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Decreased 4.5 percent for the year, from $4.02 billion last year to $3.84 billion this year.

Increased 2.8 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 35.0 percent for the year from $1.19 billion last year to $1.60 billion this year.

Increased 108.1 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 9.9 percent for the year, from $366.7 million last year to $402.9 million this year.

Increased 86.9 percent for the month.

All other collections

Decreased 0.4 percent for the year, from $258.0 million last year to $256.9 million this year.

Decreased 27.2 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 2.9 percent for the year, from $389.2 million last year to $400.5 million this year.

Decreased 9.6 percent for the month.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the 2020 income tax filing deadlines in April and June were moved to July 15, 2020. Therefore, the comparison of FY21 to FY22 will be negatively impacted throughout FY22.

The amount reflected as the total for Sales and Use Tax was inflated by dollars that should have been allocated to other funds. The Department is in the process of reallocating those amounts back to the applicable funds. This reallocation will be addressed in the January monthly report.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

