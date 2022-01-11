Three arrested in Wayne County on meth charges

Three people were arrested on Friday in Wayne County for drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 57-year-old David Ezell, of Patterson, along with 50-year-old Douglas Collins, and 40-year-old Kristian Collins, of Piedmont, were taken into custody at around 3:30 pm Friday. All three are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrests, all three were held at the Wayne County Jail.

