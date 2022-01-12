Biden issues disaster declaration for Missouri after storms

President Joe Biden has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration after deadly tornadoes and strong winds hit the state last month. FEMA says the designation allows seven southern Missouri counties to access federal assistance for repairing damaged buildings and other infrastructure. Gov. Mike Parson requested the help last month for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties. The Dec. 10 tornado killed at least two people in Missouri. The same storm system also generated tornadoes that killed dozens of people in four other states with the worst damage in Kentucky. You can learn more in the Associated Press.

