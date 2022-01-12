Charges pending in New Madrid shooting

The Standard Democrat reports that a New Madrid man is in custody in connection with a shooting Monday evening. Around 6:20 p.m. New Madrid Police were called to a residence on St. Lucy Lane in reference to a shooting. At the scene officers found a subject with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. A suspect, who was identified shortly after the shooting, turned himself in around 11:30 p.m. David Walton II is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Mississippi County Jail at Charleston without bond.

