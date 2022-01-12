Wednesday, January 12th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Los Angeles, CA — A recent judgement revealed that two Los Angeles police officers were fired for ignoring an in-progress robbery call to play Pokémon Go. Earlier this week, a three-judge panel on California’s Court of Appeals upheld the firing of two Los Angeles police officers after they contended that they were improperly fired due to the use of an in-car recording during disciplinary actions.

While that doesn’t seem like a very exciting bit of news, the appeal publicized that the two officers were fired because an investigation determined that the pair ignored an in-process robbery call to capture a Snorlax in Pokémon Go. The judgement states that the police officers were alleged to have played Pokémon Go for nearly 20 minutes after ignoring a request for backup on a robbery in progress call.

The officers then reportedly chose not to respond to a request for backup and instead spent the time driving around a neighborhood capturing various Pokémon. An disciplinary hearing used a recording taken from inside the pair’s patrol car that captured the duo discussing an attempted capture of a Togetic.

Ultimately, the pair were charged with multiple counts of on-duty misconduct, including “Playing Pokémon Go while on patrol in their police vehicle and then making false statements to an internal affairs detective during the subsequent complaint investigation. The pair were found guilty by a board of rights of most of the counts and were subsequently fired from the department.

