Herrin, IL arrested for assaulting grandmother

A Herrin, IL man has been arrested on charges related to assaulting his elderly grandmother. On January 7, Herrin Police reported that Victor Shea hit his 81-year-old grandmother during an argument at home on North 3rd Street. When the grandmother tried to call the police, Shea then took her phone away. The grandmother and another witness later signed a criminal complaint against Shea, who was arrested later in the day and taken to the Williamson County Jail. Shea was originally issued citations for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, and interfering with reporting domestic violence. Those charges have since been reduced to a single charge of reckless conduct.

