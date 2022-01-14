Sikeston man shot in back Wednesday

The Standard Democrat reports that the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left a local man recovering from his injuries. Officers were called to the 400 block of Clayton around 11 p.m. Wednesday in response to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old Sikeston man shot in the middle of his back. The victim said he was in his bedroom playing video games when he was shot by an unknown person. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is said to be in stable condition. Other subjects in the house told officers they heard several shots and believed people outside on the street were shooting at each other when bullets hit their home. Officers found numerous bullets hit the home and vehicle. DPS Criminal Investigations responded and processed the crime scene. Detectives are conducting interviews and the investigation is ongoing.

