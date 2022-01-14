State Senator says lack of infrastructure is contributing to population loss in northeastern Missouri

A state lawmaker from northeastern Missouri says the region has critical infrastructure needs she hopes will be addressed in Governor Mike Parson’s proposed state budget for next year. Senator Cindy O’Laughlin cites lack of services and bad roads for causing some people to move away.

O’Laughlin says northeastern Missouri’s roads especially need to be tended to beyond fresh layers of asphalt. She also wants more money for nursing homes, autism services, and technology education for high school students. Missouri’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is set to be released next week.

