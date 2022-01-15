Menu

Trading Post – January 15

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Pop-Up camper

Buy and sell:  vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303

————–

Square and round hay bales – ph #: 573-283-5925

————–

Pickup metal tool box

Home decor items

Looking for lawn mower repair service – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

‘07 Ford F150 Pickup – 4wd – $1,400 – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

Estate Sale – 3221 Chateau Drive – Cape G.

————–

Chest freezer – $35

Buying: dinette set – ph #: 573-334-3604

————–

Buying: firearms/military items – ph #: 573-450-7753

————–

2 water softeners – ph #: 573-275-4415

————–

10 in Craftsman table saw – $125 – ph #: 573-579-5627

————–

Buying:  Electric water heater

Buying:  4×8 paneling – ph #: 573-513-5505

————–

Weslo exercise machine – $30 –  ph #: 573-270-9582

————–

Buying: laser copier – ph #: 573-547-2779

————–

‘08 Honda Civic – $5,000 – ph #: 573-270-1476 

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: