Changes to controversial gun law? MO Senate leader says they would be difficult

A Missouri bill aims to repeal parts of a controversial new gun law. Missouri Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo says the law, known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, prevents law enforcement from working with federal agencies on violent weapons crimes. Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden says he thinks changing the law would be terribly difficult.

The law aims to invalidate federal gun laws and fine law enforcement agencies up to 50-thousand-dollars if they enforce the laws.

