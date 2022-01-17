Convictions of Wayne County man vacated by Missouri Supreme Court

A Wayne County man’s 2018 convictions on charges of manslaughter and armed criminal action were vacated last week by the Missouri Supreme Court, sending the case back to circuit court. Samuel Whitaker was convicted in Wayne County in the 2013 shooting death of his stepson-in-law, Carl Streeval. He was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and 13 years for armed criminal action. Whitaker appealed, claiming the circuit court failed to instruct jurors that he could claim self defense to prevent a threatened arson on his property. The details of the case were described in an opinion published by the Missouri Supreme Court and written by Judge Kelly Parker. Evidence at the original trial showed that from 2009 to 2013, Whitaker owned a piece of property containing three homes. He resided in one of them, and his stepdaughter and her husband, Carl Streeval, moved into one of the others. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!