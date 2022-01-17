FDA Update: Outbreak Investigation Report Packaged Leafy Greens
The FDA published the following outreach materials on the outbreak investigation report on packaged leafy greens:
· Constituent Update: FDA Issues Report Highlighting Salmonella Outbreak in Packaged Leafy Greens Produced in a Controlled Environment Agriculture Operation
· Outbreak Webpage: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Typhimurium: BrightFarms Packaged Salad Greens (July 2021)
· New Report Page: Factors Potentially Contributing to the Contamination of Packaged Leafy Greens Implicated in the Outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium During the Summer of 2021