Hospital rates are up – regardless of reason for hospitalization

Missouri hospitals have broken records for the numbers of patients with COVID being treated. Hospital association spokesman Dave Dillon says COVID case peaks last December and this December were measured the same, making this surge higher. The demand on staff is the same, whether a patient comes to the emergency room with a broken leg or is COVID-positive.

Missouri’s positivity rate measured over the past 7 days is almost 34 percent.

