MO task force makes several recommendations to help sexual assault survivors

A statewide task force has delivered a report to Governor Mike Parson recommending changes to help Missouri’s sexual violence survivors. Members want to boost funding to meet the number of requests for services to rape crisis centers and increase community awareness about assistance available. They also recommend ensuring that survivors have access to sexual assault nurse examiners, and that survivors can get a forensic exam, diagnostic testing, treatment, and prophylactic drugs at no cost to the victim. State Senator Jill Schupp served on the task force.

A Senate Bill signed into law in 2020 required the creation of the 13-member panel.

