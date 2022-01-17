Monday, January 17th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

THAILAND — This man is seeking the least desirable kind of positivity. A strange ad went viral on Thai social media this week: paid work for a COVID-positive prostitute. “Looking for the infected only. Work starts at 10 P.M.,” reads a screenshot of a text sent in the messaging app Line. The photo of the text, written by not the man himself but someone representing him, was first posted to Facebook on January 11th and has been widely shared since.

The post goes on to specify that the client’s goal is to be infected with the coronavirus. “The client wants to be positive [for COVID-19],” the post goes on. Thus, anyone applying to be his companion for a night needs to have proof that she is currently sick with the novel virus, namely an antigen test showing “two lines” — a positive result. In exchange for her company, the man is willing to pay the equivalent of $90 to $150 (3,000 to 5,000 Thai baht).

And the escort won’t need to do much besides show up and have COVID: The post further specifies that the client is not looking to trade any bodily fluids. Anyone available to broker the transaction can score an $18 commission (600 baht), the post added. While it’s possible that the man has a sadistic kink for contracting COVID, it’s also possible he’s looking to take advantage of the Thai insurance company’s currently generous pandemic payouts.

An investigation into the advertisement has already identified the client and confirmed that he does have a COVID-19 insurance plan. “The man has yet to be charged with fraud,” it noted. If he is, the maximum penalty is three years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $9,000 (300,000 baht) — significantly more than the $6,000 (200,000 baht) he stood to earn in insurance compensation.

