Virus cases on the rise in Cape County

COVID-19 cases have grown at four times their recent rate in Cape Girardeau County in the last month. The latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows 608 probable and confirmed cases in the county for the seven-day period ending on Jan. 11. The county totaled 151 cases as of the Cape Girardeau County Health Center’s COVID-19 update ending Dec. 15. Cape Girardeau County averaged 87 cases per day during the latest reporting period. There were no new deaths. The surge comes at a time when COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly across most of the United States, though officials say a peak of the omicron variant may be coming soon. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports the current seven-day average of daily new cases is 782,766, a 33.2% increase from the previous week. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

