Snowy owls have been spotted in Missouri this winter. The big, white feathered owls with bright yellow eyes are searching the land for food. Sarah Kendrick, a bird expert with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says the Arctic owls migrate south sometimes during the winter.

Kendrick says snowy owls have been reported all over Missouri, mostly in the northern and western parts of the state, and in the St. Charles County area.

