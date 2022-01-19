State Rep. from northeastern Missouri wants task force and districts dedicated to expanding broadband access

Two bills in the Missouri House seek to expand broadband access across the state. One would create a task force to explore how broadband deployment is going and make recommendations on increasing access. The other would allow Missouri to create broadband infrastructure improvement districts. Both bills are sponsored by Representative Louis Riggs.

There were identical bills last year, but they were never taken up for a vote. Neither of this year’s bills have been scheduled for a public hearing.

