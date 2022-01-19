Wednesday, January 19th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Findlay, OH — An Ohio man stole a car while a teenage passenger was asleep in the backseat, leading police on a high-speed chase while the teen texted real-time location updates to authorities. 19-year-old Raylon Scott was snoozing in the backseat of a 2012 Audi A4 at a Hyundai dealership in Findlay when 32-year-old Justin Vaughn suddenly hopped in the driver’s seat and sped off with Scott still inside.

Scott and his friend, 17-year-old Kharisma Guajardo, had brought the Audi there to the dealership to trade it in. Police were quickly notified that the vehicle was stolen, and Guajardo was able to track the vehicle as it took off “at a high rate of speed.” Scott texted his friend real-time updates of their location “as well as messages about [Vaughn’s] driving and threatening behaviors.” The messages were forwarded to authorities.

Police from neighboring Tiffin tracked and located Vaughn, who fled and prompted a vehicle pursuit into Seneca County. The pursuit ended when Vaughn crashed the Audi northwest of Sycamore. Both Vaughn and Scott suffered minor injuries from the crash. Vaughn was arrested after the crash and transferred to the Findlay Police Department. He was incarcerated on charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and motor vehicle theft.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!