Ellsinore man charged with child molestation

An Ellsinore man sits in the Butler County jail after he allegedly molested an eight-year-old child. 39-year-old Jimmy Farrar is charged with first-degree child molestation, two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy on a child under the age of 12, and one count of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a child under the age of 12. A woman stated on Jan. 4 that Farrar had molested her eight-year-old daughter. The woman told deputies she interrupted Farrar on Dec. 31, in a room with her daughter and his shorts pulled down. The woman said she confronted Farrar, pushed him, grabbed her daughter up from the bed and fled. The woman said her daughter later told her that Farrar had made sexual contact with her. Documents state Farrar initially denied the allegations, but eventually confessed to making sexual contact with child. During a forensic interview with the alleged victim on Jan. 10, she said Farrar had molested her on and off between July 4, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. The alleged victim also said that Farrar had had intercourse with her. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!