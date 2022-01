Governor Mike Parson gave his vision for the state to a packed House of Representatives yesterday during his state of the state speech at the Capitol. He outlined a new tax cut for Missourians.

The governor outlined how he will invest federal infrastructure money into our state and said, “Our economy is strong.”

