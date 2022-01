Governor Mike Parson gave his vision to a packed House of Representatives yesterday during his state of the state speech at the Capitol in Jefferson City. He outlined Missouri’s economic success vs other states despite the pandemic.

The governor’s speech outlined his attitude towards federal money coming into Missouri. It is to be invested, not just spent.

