Missouri’s US Senator Roy Blunt explained why he and other Senate Republicans refused to support a rules change and passage of voting and elections legislation. A voting and elections bill eventually failed in the Senate after Democrats were unable to pass a rules change.

Blunt is the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, which has jurisdiction over election legislation.

