Fight to expand charter schools returns to Missouri Legislature

Missouri could expand charter schools beyond St. Louis and Kansas City. A state Senate committee is considering whether to allow charter schools in any charter county or Missouri city with a population greater than 30-thousand. The plan would also require school board elections to take place in November and would let charter schools use vacant traditional public school buildings. State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin says parents should have more options throughout the state.

Otto Fagin, with the Missouri National Education Association, questions how many schools can be managed effectively if public funding is doled out among more and more schools. Charter schools are state funded, but privately operated.

