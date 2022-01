A Murphysboro, IL man was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday on Old Route 13 in Illinois. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 p.m., 44-year-old Rafael Jordan was traveling east on Old Route 13, just east of Country Club Road, when he lost control on a curve, overcorrected, and hit a utility pole. Jordan was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the back seat. He died a short time later at an area hospital.

