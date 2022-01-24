Missouri could ban hospitals and long-term care centers from restricting visitors, including during an emergency. A state House committee is reviewing the bill sponsored by State Representative Brian Seitz.

State Representative Ashley Aune says medical professionals should be making the health care decisions and this bill takes away that control from private businesses. COVID-19 outbreaks in some nursing homes claimed the lives of some residents, especially before the vaccination rollout.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!