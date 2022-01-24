MO trooper shot in the line of duty honored during governor’s state of the state address
A Missouri state trooper who was shot last month in the line of duty was a special guest at last week’s State of the State Address. Governor Parson recognized Trooper Colton Beck, who was shot by a suspect during a routine traffic stop.
Parson’s 47-billion-dollar state budget proposal includes a request for 11-million to upgrade peace officer training academies and provide more scholarships for officers getting certified.