The Missouri State Fair could get a new arena and 600 new campsites. Governor Parson has requested the upgrades as part of his 47-billion-dollar state budget proposal for the next fiscal year. The effort could attract national events to Sedalia.

State lawmakers will begin working on the governor’s budget proposal soon.

