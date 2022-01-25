FBI in Eastern Missouri focusing on safety of souvenir military explosives

The FBI in eastern Missouri has launched its first-ever project to recover military ordnance explosive devices that are stored at home where owners may be unaware of the potential danger. Interim Special agent in Charge Spencer Evans of the St. Louis Division explains.

These explosives could seem harmless, says Agent Evans – including civil war cannonballs. The FBI in Eastern Missouri will take calls from any part of the state about these explosives. Call the St. Louis Division to be directed to a hotline set up just for this.













