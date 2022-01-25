Joplin man arrested for alleged sexual assault of East Prairie child

A Joplin man is in custody for the alleged sexual assault of an East Prairie child. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday deputies responded to a check on the welfare of a girl who was reported missing out of East Prairie. During the investigation, it was found that 19-year-old Grant Henson had driven five hours to East Prairie. He picked up the girl and drove her back to his residence in Joplin, where she was held against her will and sexually assaulted. Henson was arrested and charges were filed by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for 1st-degree kidnapping and 1st-degree sodomy. No bond was set in the case.

