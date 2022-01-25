MO Senate’s current female Senators write book to help promote literacy

In Missouri, 1,118 men have served in the state Senate and only 36 women have been state Senators. Missouri’s current 11 female Senators have come together to release a book telling the stories of the women who have served in the upper chamber. Their goal of the book, titled, “You Can, Too!”, is to help promote literacy. Creve Coeur Democrat Jill Schupp says her favorite part of this project has been working together with the other women.

Missouri Life magazine is selling the book on MissouriLife.com

