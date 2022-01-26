Amtrak cancels $6.5 million in debt owed by Missouri over St. Louis-Kansas City passenger rail

The Amtrak line linking St. Louis and Kansas City is no longer in debt. Missouri owed the federal rail line 6.5 million dollars because the state hasn’t fully funded its share of the cost for Amtrak service in nearly 12 years. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says Amtrak used Covid relief funds to pay off Missouri’s debt, which kept increasing as operating costs went up.

The Missouri River Runner currently operates one train daily between Kansas City and St. Louis. McKenna hopes that will expand back to two trains daily when the new fiscal year begins in July.

