Missouri school board group responds to attorney general’s lawsuits against schools

Missouri’s attorney general has filed lawsuits against 45 K-12 public school districts around the state for what he calls illegally enforcing mask mandates. Those traditional public schools are being sued, but Attorney General Eric Schmitt is not suing all of Missouri’s charter schools for having mask requirements. Schmitt refers to a recent Cole County Court ruling he says does not give school districts the authority to impose public health orders. Melissa Randol, with the Missouri School Boards’ Association, says state statute shows a school board has control of the district it represents and the last thing schools want to do is spend taxpayer dollars on a court fight.

Schmitt is a Republican running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Roy Blunt.

