Police in Johnson County, IL looking for person shooting fireworks towards houses

Authorities in Johnson County, IL are looking for the person responsible for shooting fireworks from a moving car towards houses. Police began receiving calls about possible gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Callers reported a vehicle traveling on Ozark Road that sounded like gunshots were being fired from inside the vehicle. The car and noise were reported by numerous residents of Ozark Road and later Thunderhawk Road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle or any shell casings, but did find a number of spent roman candles. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

