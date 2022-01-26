Wednesday, January 26th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Falkirk, SCOTLAND — After going out to celebrate his 18th birthday with friends, Shane Ross was involved in a car wrecking spree by damaging a number of side-view mirrors of vehicles parked in a street. At some point in the preceding hours, Mr. Ross had male genitals drawn on his face which enabled police to quickly track him down from a description of the culprits. One of the other vandals, Jamie Ogg, tried to punch a police officer in the head.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, Mr. Ross and Mr. Ogg plead guilty to maliciously damaging property. Mr. Ogg also admitted to assaulting a police officer and exhibiting threatening behavior. Stephen Biggam, representing Ross, said: “They were out celebrating Mr. Ross’s 18th birthday and he had consumed far too much alcohol on the night in question. He is ashamed and apologetic for what he did.”

Mr. Biggam said Ross had a male organ drawn on his face during the night out. “I don’t think it was self-inflicted,” he added. “He was the only person matching the description and I think there was some amusement from police about his situation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!