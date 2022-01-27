Officer-Involved Shooting In Madison County

There was an officer involved shooting Tuesday evening in Madison County that resulted in one death. Around 5 p.m., a trooper responded to a 911 call of a sexual assault in progress at Amidon Conservation area in rural Madison County. The caller reported the suspect was armed with a knife. A preliminary investigation indicates upon arrival, the trooper contacted the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Ronnie Walker, of Marble Hill. A physical altercation ensued, during which the trooper fired a single shot striking Walker. The trooper rendered first aid prior to the arrival of emergency medical services. The Madison County coroner pronounced Walker dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be forwarded to the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

