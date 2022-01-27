Parson’s budget proposal would eliminate waiting list to determine if MO kids are autistic
Missouri has more than 23-hundred kids on a waiting list to determine if they have autism. State Budget Director Dan Haug says Governor Mike Parson’s 47-billion-dollar state budget proposal includes 4.2-million to help more families seek autism services.
For the request to become a reality, the Missouri Legislature must sign off on it. Missouri has autism centers in Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, and St. Louis.