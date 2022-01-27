Parson’s budget proposal would eliminate waiting list to determine if MO kids are autistic

Missouri has more than 23-hundred kids on a waiting list to determine if they have autism. State Budget Director Dan Haug says Governor Mike Parson’s 47-billion-dollar state budget proposal includes 4.2-million to help more families seek autism services.

For the request to become a reality, the Missouri Legislature must sign off on it. Missouri has autism centers in Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, and St. Louis.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!