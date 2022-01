The Standard Democrat reports that the Sikeston Department of Public Safety battled a large blaze and frigid temperatures Tuesday night. Fire crews were called out to the 500 block of Kendall at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, fire fighters found an abandoned house fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews battled the fire until 12:30 a.m. in cold temperatures that saw the wind chill at 5 degrees. There were no injuries.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!