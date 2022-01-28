Sikeston DPS rescues woman from early morning fire

Thanks to quick work from Sikeston fire fighters, a woman survived a fire early yesterday morning. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports firefighters responded to a structure fire on E. Gladys around 1 a.m. Thursday, with a report of a trapped person in the residence. When officers arrived, they reported heavy fire in front of the residence. Engine 1 along with Ladder 1 and Ladder 3 responded along with off-duty personnel. The first-arriving crew went into a rescue operation to locate and remove the trapped individual. The crew was able to locate the woman trapped in the bathroom of the residence and safely removed her. During this time, a second crew was on an offensive attack and was able to quickly bring the fire under control. The victim was turned over to the South Scott County Ambulance District, who treated the woman and transported her for medical care. The condition of the woman is not known at press time, but alive thanks to the quick rescue by fire personnel. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

