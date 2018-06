Charleston Squirrels

Hear the Charleston Fighting Squirrels all summer long with 1400 KSIM. The Charleston Fighting Squirrels are coming off a trip to the Senior Babe Ruth World Series finals last summer and are ready to get back again! Coach Michael Minner leads the team with players from across various towns in Southeast Missouri. Go Nuts this summer with the Charleston Fighting Squirrels and 1400 KSIM.

Listen Live to the games:

2018 Charleston Fighting Squirrels Schedule

June 1 F *vs SE Tropics 19u (Opening Night) 6pm(DH) Hillhouse Park/Charleston, Mo

June 2 Sa *vs SE Tropics 17u 6pm(DH) Hillhouse Park/Charleston, Mo

June 3 Su vs Festus Legion at Capaha 3:30pm(1-7) Capaha Park/Cape Girardeau, Mo

June 3 Su at Cape Legion 6pm(1-7) Capaha Park/Cape Girardeau, Mo

June 4 M *at SE Tropics 19u 6pm(DH) Scott City Park/Scott City, Mo

June 5 Tu at Ste. Genevieve Legion 5pm(DH) Yanks Field/ Ste. Genevieve, Mo

June 7 Th *vs Dexter 6pm(DH) Hillhouse Park/ Charleston, Mo

June 11 M vs Desoto Legion at MAC noon(DH) MAC/Park Hills, Mo

June 12 Tu vs Columbia (Tn) Legion 5:30pm(DH) Columbia State/Columbia,Tn

June 13 W vs Columbia (Tn) Legion 5:30pm(DH) Columbia State/Columbia,Tn

June 15 F at Ron Bone Invitational TBA Festus, Mo

June 16 Sa at Ron Bone Invitational TBA Festus, Mo

June 17 Su at Ron Bone Invitational TBA Festus, Mo

June 19 Tu *at Dexter 6pm(DH) Dexter City Park/Dexter, Mo

June 21 Th at Caruthersville Legion 6pm(DH) Legion Field/Caruthersville, Mo

June 22 F at Paragould, Ark Tournament TBA Bland Stadium/Paragould, Ar

June 23 Sa at Paragould, Ark Tournament TBA Bland Stadium/Paragould, Ar

June 24 Su at Paragould, Ark Tournament TBA Bland Stadium/Paragould, Ar

June 25 M *vs Ultimate Sports-Kennett Noon(DH) 3R/Poplar Bluff, Mo

June 26 Tu at Sikeston Legion 6pm(1-9) VFW Stadium/Sikeston, Mo

June 27 W vs Perfectos 6pm(DH) Hillhouse Park/Charleston, Mo

June 29 F Fighting Squirrel Invite TBA Hillhouse Park/Charleston, Mo

June 30 Sa Fighting Squirrel Invite TBA Hillhouse Park/Charleston, Mo

July 1 Su Fighting Squirrel Invite TBA Hillhouse Park/Charleston, Mo

July 3 Tu vs Riverdogs 6pm(DH) Hillhouse Park/Charleston, Mo

July 5-10 Th-Tu State Tournament TBA Hillhouse Park/Charleston, Mo

July 19-23 Th-M Regional Tournament TBA Bismarck, ND

August 4-11 Sa-Su World Series TBA Jamestown, NY