Clayton Hester is a news reporter/anchor for KZIM KSIM. He studies multimedia journalism at Southeast Missouri State University. He has written for The Federalist and Southeast’s Arrow newspaper. He also writes creative fiction. He’s an admitted nerd, cat person, and Sinatra fanatic. He writes satirical news at The Know Nothing and opinion pieces at Foreward, and he hosts a podcast on religion, philosophy, literature, and politics. He lives on the farm where he was raised in Millersville, Missouri.