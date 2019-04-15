Podcast Test

Upcoming events and accolades from the Sikeston Regional Chamber Upcoming events and accolades from the Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development - Director -Marcie Lawson

Sculptures on Broadway Sculptures on Broadway - Arts Council of SE MO - Director Sara Steffens

Empowered to Connect Conference Empowered to Connect Conference - LFCS Asst. Director Evelyn Buessink

6th annual Chill Out Day 6th annual Chill Out Day with Kona Ice - Owner Stacie Coleman

Anti vaccine sentiment Anti vaccine sentiment is leading to outbreak of disease – IWF Director of the center for progress and innovation – Julie Gunlock

Foreign exchange student program Foreign exchange student program – Forte International Spokesman – Beth Taylor

Give turtles a break Give turtles a break – MDC News service coordinator – Jill Pritchard

City2City run and relay City2City run and relay to benefit My TEAM Triumph and more - Director of MTT - Debbie Leoni

Plans for the newly purchased building for the Community Caring Plans for the newly purchased building for the Community Caring Council - Melissa Stickel and Calvin Garner