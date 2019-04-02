SNAP- Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please group hosting 3rd annual Unity Tea

SNAP- Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please group hosting a Unity Tea – Coordinator Felice Patton (photo SE Missourian)

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Felice Roberson, left, and Pam Robinson stand together on South Middle Street in Cape Girardeau Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2016. The mothers are taking a stand against violence in their neighborhood. Roberson’s son, Quinton Davis Combs was shot and killed on South Frederick Street November 15, 2015. Combs was 24. Robinson’s son Zatrun Twiggs, and another man, Detavian Richarson were shot and killed while sitting in a car on South Middle Street on August 3, 2014. Twiggs was 28, and Richardson was 20.