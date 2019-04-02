SNAP- Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please group hosting 3rd annual Unity Tea http://www.kzimksim.com/podcast-player/96494/snap-stop-needless-acts-of-violence-please-group-hosting-3rd-annual-unity-tea.mp3 SNAP- Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please group hosting a Unity Tea – Coordinator Felice Patton (photo SE Missourian) LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Felice Roberson, left, and Pam Robinson stand together on South Middle Street in Cape Girardeau Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2016. The mothers are taking a stand against violence in their neighborhood. Roberson’s son, Quinton Davis Combs was shot and killed on South Frederick Street November 15, 2015. Combs was 24. Robinson’s son Zatrun Twiggs, and another man, Detavian Richarson were shot and killed while sitting in a car on South Middle Street on August 3, 2014. Twiggs was 28, and Richardson was 20. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)