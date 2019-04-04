United Rentals open house with a pajama and food drive http://www.kzimksim.com/podcast-player/96623/united-rentals-open-house-with-a-pajama-and-food-drive.mp3 United Rentals hosting an open house with a pajama and food drive for the Safe House or Women – Territory Manager Kathy Kraemer and S. H, Director Jessica Hill Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)