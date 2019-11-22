Sikeston Boys Basketball

The Sikeston High School Basketball season is underway and you can listen to the Bulldogs live on 1400 AM, 101.7 FM, or live via the internet.

2019 – 2020 Schedule

Dec 3 7:30 pm Carnahan Dec 6 6:00 pm Confluence Prep Academy charter Dec 9 – 13 SEMO Conference Tournament Dec 20 7:30 pm Notre Dame Dec 27 – 30 St. Dominic’s Christmas Tourney Jan 10 7:30 pm Charleston Jan 14 7:30 pm Park Hills Central Jan 17 7:30 pm Carnahan Jan 21 7:30 pm Farmington Jan 24 7:30 pm Kennett Jan 27 – Feb 1 Fort Zumwalt North Tournament Feb 4 7:30 pm Dexter Feb 7 7:30 pm Poplar Bluff Feb 8 Charleston Shootout Feb 14 7:30 pm Cape Central Feb 18 7:30 pm New Madrid County Central Feb 20 7:30 pm Caruthersville Feb 21 7:30 pm Jackson Feb 25 6:00 pm Miller Career Academy Feb 27 7:30 pm West Plains