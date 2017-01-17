A home in Murphysboro, Illinois is a complete loss due to an early morning fire

A Jackson County man and his dog are homeless after an early morning fire. It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Country Village Mobile Home Park in Murphysboro. Chief of the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Fire Protection District Bill Bateman tells WSIL TV that crews arrived just before 3:30. A neighbor says the man who lives there is a disabled veteran. He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Chief Bateman says the home is a total loss. No word yet on what caused the fire. It damaged two other nearby mobile homes