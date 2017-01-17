A shooting in Kennett lands an Arkansas man in jail…
An Arkansas man is in custody after shots were reportedly fired Sunday night. The Kennett Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Bradley Street around 7 p.m. At the scene onlookers said the suspects left in a small dark colored car with Arkansas plates. A car matching the description was located in the 2000 block of Bradley Street. When police made contact they found a semi-automatic pistol laying in the front seat of the car. Andre Haymon Jr. of Osceola, Arkansas was arrested on a charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.